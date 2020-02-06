DuBOIS — Officials of Sandy Township and the City of DuBois believe they have found a good location for a proposed shooting range to be used by their police departments and, at times, by the general public.
A meeting of both municipalities was held in late January to discuss the proposed range, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said.
“We looked at a few potential sites on city-owned property and (in) Sandy Township,” said Arbaugh. “We found a site we think is going to work really well for us. We’re currently working on setting a meeting up with Gwin, Dobson, Foreman, our engineering firm, to give us a proposal. They’ve done some other ranges for the (Pennsylvania) Game Commission. We want to utilize their expertise to design that range for us.”
No details of the proposed site have been released.
The police departments are currently utilizing a range at the Mountain Run Boy Scout Camp. That range has some limitations with the overall distances they can shoot.
The two municipalities would like to own the range and maintain it. Another objective for the range would be to provide firearms safety classes for the public.
The goal is to fund the proposed range with non-tax dollars, said Arbaugh. There is no word yet on what type of fundraisers might help fund the proposed shooting range, but he said those efforts will be launched soon.
Resident Roger Peace asked why they need another shooting range since they can use the one at the boy scout camp.
“The current range we’re utilizing at Camp Mountain Run doesn’t have the distances required for some of the qualifications,” said Arbaugh. “Additionally, the drainage is pretty poor up there and the soil conditions so it makes it tough. We are proposing the gun range jointly between the city and Sandy Township that won’t cost the taxpayers anything.”
“What’s the matter with Clear Run for a shooting range? It has a 25-, a 50- and a 100-yard range,” said Peace.
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra said Clear Run would not be adequate either plus it’s open to the public on a regular basis.
Arbaugh said the two municipalities would be able to control when the proposed shooting range would be open to the public unlike the other range.