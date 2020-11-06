DuBOIS — An update regarding the consolidation study for Sandy Township and the City of DuBois was presented by township Manager Shawn Arbaugh at this week’s meeting.
“We did receive three of the chapters,” said Arbaugh. “We did submit numerous comments and questions to our consultants on dealing with those three chapters.”
Arbaugh said another meeting was scheduled later in the week to further discuss some of the issues and questions the consolidation committee has as a group.
“One of the things I just wanted to have everybody keep in mind is that there are several parts of the study still in draft format, haven’t been submitted to us yet,” said Arbaugh.
He said they expect to receive that schedule of when the other chapters will be made available at the other meeting scheduled for this week.
“We should have a better update here in two weeks,” said Arbaugh. “But, I just want to let you know that we are moving along and we do have a pretty significant call on Wednesday and hope to see some divisional draft chapters before that.”
On Thursday, Arbaugh told the Courier Express that the consolidation committee did have a “good meeting” with the consolidation study consultant. Based upon the feedback Sandy Township and the City of DuBois provided, they are going to rework some of the drafts that they provided to them.
“Additionally, due to some of our feedback they are now going to provide the entire draft study on or before Nov. 20,” said Arbaugh.
The Pennsylvania Economy League is conducting the consolidation study.
In January, the township approached DuBois about the possibility of consolidation. The study is the first part of the process that could end with the two municipalities combined into a single entity. The goal of the study is to help determine the pros and cons of consolidation.
CARES Act funding
Arbaugh, noting that Clearfield County has some additional CARES Act funding, said that he doesn’t know if that is going to be released to municipalities at this time.
“But just in case, we are gearing up for some additional expenditures,” said Arbaugh.
He said the township is currently getting quotes on archive record management.
“What would happen is a facility would come in, archive our records into a search in Google documents that we could have our records stored electronically,” said Arbaugh. “We would have a server and file service of our documents in case we had to work from home exclusively. We think it’s just a good record management practice where we could actually find something instead of a household of various items.”
He said he thinks it would help, especially on the zoning code enforcement side, where it’s sometimes hard to find historic records of certain properties.
Arbaugh said the township is also looking at automatic facial scanners for each entrance to the municipal building. These scanners would also take a person’s temperature.
The township did receive a quote of about $500 for three automatic monitors, which would take a person’s temperature and their photo.