DuBOIS — Sandy Township and DuBois received three draft chapters of the consolidation study for the township and the City of DuBois.
At Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the chapters include the financial, police and public works contract comparison and noted that both he and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio also received them today via email.
The Pennsylvania Economy League is conducting the consolidation study.
“We’ll start the process of reviewing those drafts,” said Arbaugh. “And we’ll send this out also to the board and the committee to start the review. We’re still on target by the end of October to have a full draft report, but they wanted to just break up into the chapters, give us some time to review.”
In January, the township approached DuBois about the possibility of consolidation. The study is the first part of the process that could end with the two municipalities combined into a single entity. The goal of the study is to help determine the pros and cons of consolidation.
CARES Act funding
Arbaugh said the township received $200,255.20 in CARES Act funding and they are in the process of spending that money.
“We’re moving forward with all the expenses that we talked about,” said Arbaugh.
Lot consolidation
The supervisors approved a lot consolidation request from Linda and Thomas Weis of 846 Treasure Lake.
Prior to the meeting, a public hearing was held for the property owners who requested amendments to the Treasure Lake Planned Residential Development.
The requested amendment would consolidate Lots 31 and 32 located on Diamond Court in Treasure Lake, said Vice Chairman Bill Beers.
Township Planner/Zoning Administrator Jenna Gorney said the purpose for the consolidation is for future construction of an accessory structure on the currently undeveloped parcel 31. She said the two combined lots would create a 0.52 acre lot. Lot 32 does currently have public water and sewer and that will be continued.
Gorney said the township planning commission did recommend approval of the plan at their meeting on Sept. 15 and forward to the county planning commission for comment. She said there was no comment by the county planning commission.
No public comments were made at the hearing.