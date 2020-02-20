DuBOIS — City of DuBois and Sandy Township officials continue their efforts to build a shooting range for use by their police departments and, at times, by the general public.
The police chiefs from both municipalities are expected to meet this week with engineers to look at a proposed site and talk about logistics, said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Arbaugh said he hopes there will soon be a proposal for the supervisors to review.
“From there, we’ll seek out different grant monies and there’s some already being worked on and some other opportunities being worked on for that,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh asked township police Chief Kris Kruzelak to address a question brought up by a resident at the Feb. 3 meeting as to why two gun ranges currently used by the police are not adequate.
Kruzelak said one of the biggest restrictions at the Gamelands gun range is that it is approximately 100 yards. With regard to the Boy Scouts’ Camp Mountain Run range, the farthest they can shoot is about 60 yards. The Municipal Police Officers’ Training and Education Commission requires officers to quality at 50, 75 and 100 yards.
“Right now at Camp Mountain Run, we don’t have that,” said Kruzelak. “There’s not a yardage for us to reach out to 100 yards. I guess the range at the Gamelands, it is 100 yards, but we would be restricted on when we can use it, we’d have to get permission from the Game Commission to more or less close the range. And at that range there is only one area to actually qualify at.”
At Camp Mountain Run, the police use both ranges simultaneously so they can work on various drills and qualify at the same time, Kruzelak said.
“So the limitations at both are what we’re looking to improve at this other site,” said Kruzelak. “There’s enough room at this other site to actually build three ranges. The Boy Scout Camp, we’re very appreciative of using that range. It does have some issues with drainage. It’s always wet up there every time we shoot, doesn’t matter if it’s a spring or fall. So having our own range jointly with the city would give us a little bit more control and there’s some other things that we want to do. Public safety classes would be easier to schedule with our own range.”