DuBOIS — Sandy Township and the City of DuBois are likely soon to send requests for proposals for a consolidation study between the two municipalities.
“I’ve been meeting with the city, and have a draft of request for proposals ready to go out the door ... to look at everything except the fire departments,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
With regard to the fire departments, Arbaugh said there is a separate letter of intent that can be sent to request a free study.
“We’re here to look and see if there are any realistic gains from any kind of partial or full consolidation of the fire departments,” he said. “Again that study would be conducted by the state for free. There’s kind of two separate tracks right now, looking at it ... there is the RFP process and the letter of intent.”
Arbaugh said the city has a meeting on Thursday evening when they will also consider the request for proposals and letter of intent.
“And they’ve looked at it. I haven’t received any comments at this point on either of them,” said Arbaugh.
The supervisors unanimously approved submission of the letter of intent and the request for proposals to the state contingent upon the city’s taking action to do the same Thursday.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Roger Peace said, “there was just one rumor that I heard too about this multimedia or about the cable from Treasure Lake, that the manager was going to be doing some commercials up there about consolidation and that’s just a rumor that I heard.”
“That’s inaccurate,” said Arbaugh.
“It must be a rumor,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra.
“The only thing that Sandy Township would be forwarded from if they consolidated is they get rid of some supervisors, and I see some puppet strings on some right now ... from the city is where the puppet strings are coming from,” said Peace.