Sandy Township and Treasure Lake will be partnering to bring fireworks to residents this summer, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“It’s going to be open to the public,” Arbaugh said at the recent township supervisors’ meeting. “So the gates will be open for anyone to come in and enjoy the fireworks. They’re going to set up some shuttle bus areas at certain locations, and potentially even the (DuBois) mall.”
Details are still being finalized and more information will be available once it is complete, he said.
“It’s definitely something that we hope to continue each year and maybe make it a community event,” said Arbaugh. “We’re excited to partner with them this year, and glad it can be opened as a free event to the public and residents of Sandy Township.”
IT update
Arbaugh also gave an update about the township’s various options concerning internet technology. He said there are a lot of things going on currently, and a final meeting was to be held with a company last week to get some pricing and to make sure the IT line is secure, updating the website, getting a new email issued and new computers.
“We’re trying to package everything together all at the same time, so we’re working on that,” Arbaugh said.