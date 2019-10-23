DuBOIS — Sandy Township’s proposed 2020 budget includes the general fund, highway equipment fund, new building fund, municipal authority fund and liquid fuels fund, according to Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
General fundAt Monday’s special budget workshop, Arbaugh said the budget for the general fund includes the addition of a new police officer, the reduction of an administrative employee, the reassignment of proportional percentages of medical benefits to the municipal authority fund, codification of ordinances, new infield mix and laser leveling at the baseball field, purchases of new hand guns for the police department, matching funds for dirt and gravel road grant programs and an interfund transfer to the highway equipment fund.
Municipal authority fund The municipal authority fund includes a new employee and funding for installation of four new permanent flow meters within the sewer system, funding for sewer line construction and 75 percent of the cost of a new vactor truck. Due to these large capital investments, it is recommended to use approximately $120,000 from unassigned reserves to balance the 2020 budget, said Arbaugh.
Highway equipment fundThe highway equipment fund is a new fund set up to manage the public works vehicular fleet, said Arbaugh. The fund includes revenue sources of a dedicated 1.0 mill property tax, and interfund transfers from the general, municipal authority and highway aid funds, he said.
In 2020, the proposed budget includes purchases of a new vactor truck ($275,000), boom mower ($130,000), zero turn mower ($15,000) and pickup truck with plow ($40,000).
New building fundThe new building fund is a new fund set up to deposit monies for the construction of a new township buidling, said Arbaugh. Monies deposited in this fund can only be used for a new township building.
The purpose of setting this fund up now is to reduce the amount of debt the township will need to incur when a new building project is undertaken. This fund includes revenue sources from a 1.0 mill property tax.
Highway aid fundThe highway aid fund was established to handle contributions from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the maintenance of the township’s roads, said Arbaugh. The funding is expected to cover many road improvement costs anticipated for 2020 and winter maintenance costs.
There is also funding dedicated for a potential Breck Road bridge replacement, depending on the status of Act 13 grant funding, said Arbaugh. The Marcellus Legacy Fund was created by Act 13 of 2012 to provide for the distribution of unconventional gas well impact fees to counties, municipalities and commonwealth agencies.