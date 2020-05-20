DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra, at their virtual regular meeting Monday, apologized for a mistake which occurred in the 2020 budget paperwork.
“The Board of Supervisors, township manager, and township staff take great pride in their work and dedicated efforts to improve the Sandy Township community,” said Salandra. “We would like to thank you for putting your trust in our efforts and values, including our integrity.”
Salandra said recently township Manager Shawn Arbaugh discovered that he made an error on official documents that set the tax rates for calendar year 2020.
“This error had the unintended consequences of officially setting the property tax rate slightly higher than the board of supervisors had originally discussed during their budget meetings, costing the average homeowner about $8 more per year than was originally considered,” said Salandra. “Upon discovering his (Arbaugh’s) mistake, the township manager immediately notified the members of the board of supervisors.”
“The board of supervisors would like to formally and publicly apologize for the mistake that occurred,” said Salandra. “In the future, the property tax rate will be included in an easy to identify area within the budget document itself. This will enable the board to supervisors and the public to effortlessly view the tax rates in this advertised public document. The document will also be available on our website at sandytownship.net.”
“Based upon a projected decrease in other revenue sources due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the increased property tax revenue is anticipated to assist in keeping the township financially stable during these trying times,” said Salandra. “Again, we sincerely apologize for this mistake and are committed to doing better in the future.”