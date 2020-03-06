DuBOIS — Two Sandy Township Supervisors will serve on a committee to review responses to Requests For Proposals received from vendors interested in conducting a consolidation study for the township and the City of DuBois.
At this week’s meeting, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh briefly discussed a Feb. 19 pre-bid meeting he and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio held with two potential consolidation study vendors.
Arbaugh said the meeting was held to any answer questions the consultants had.
“We had two very qualified consultants show up to the meeting, very interested in submitting a proposal,” said Arbaugh. “We’re excited to get the proposals in.”
The RFPs were due by the end of the day Thursday.
“Herm and I also agreed to put a committee together to review the RFPs that come in, to conduct the consultant interviews, and to recommend a consultant for the study and also to follow them along with the study, make sure they’re on track, review progress reports and things along that nature,” said Arbaugh.
He said the committee will be made up of two elected officials from each municipality, the managers from the city and township, and then one resident/business representative who has a business in DuBois and lives in Sandy Township or vice versa.
The board unanimously voted to appoint Supervisors Mark Sullivan and Bill Beers to the committee.
In January, the township approached DuBois about the possibility of consolidation.
Three consolidation proposals involving the City of DuBois and Sandy Township have previously failed to pass by a vote in referendum — one in November 1989, one in May 1995 and one in November 2002. All three were voted down by Sandy Township residents.