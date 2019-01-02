There will be no increase in property taxes in Sandy Township this year.
The Sandy Township Supervisors approved the general fund 2019 budget at a special meeting on Dec. 27 in a 4-0 vote. Supervisors Jim Jeffers, Mark Sullivan, Dave Sylvis and Kevin Salandra voted in favor. Andy Shenkle was absent from the meeting.
The spending plan includes $4,778,200 in revenue, about $390,600 less than the 2018 budget. Expenditures plus capital are listed at $4,765,930.
Real estate property taxes are listed at $1,386,000 for 2019, the same as last year’s.
Under local taxes, real estate transfer taxes are listed at $155,000 in 2019, the same as this year; earned income, $1,380,000, the same as this year; and local service tax, $240,000, $25,000 more than this year.
Other estimated revenues include $127,300 in licenses and permits, $30,100 in fines and forfeits, $386,700 in intergovernmental, $338,000 in public safety, $55,000 library tax at .5 mills and $600,000 in assets/checking.
General fund expenditures include $133,715 for elected officials, $92,970 for executive, $40,000 for tax collection, $85,000 for legal services, $49,246 for engineering, $84,500 for buildings, $1,107,910 for police, $340,000 for fire department, $69,800 for planning/zoning, $706,700 for road department, $54,500 for traffic signals, $65,000 for storm drainage, $88,500 for equipment repair, $105,000 for road/bridge repair, $20,000 for recreation, $55,000 for library and $958,728 for insurance. General government capital expenditures are listed at $229,000.
If the township hires two additional police officers, the department would have a total of 11 full-time officers, pending a promotion to chief or an outside hiring to fill the position.
Municipal Authority Budget
The supervisors also approved the 2019 municipal authority and state fund budgets.
The municipal authority spending plan includes $3,689,600 in fund balance and revenues. Operating expenses are listed at $3,556,463.
Sewer system income is listed at $2,828,600 for 2019. This year was listed at $2,988,750. Water system income is listed at $861,000 for 2019 while it was $860,500 for this year.
Total expenses proposed for 2019 are listed at $3,558,963. This year’s expenses were listed at $3,631,580.75.
Total sewer expenses are listed at $2,680,894 for 2019. They were listed at $2,78,335.75 this year. Total water expenses for 2019 are listed at $875,569. Total water expenses for this year were listed at $849,245.
Regarding the state liquid fuels fund 2019 budget, assets plus income total are listed at $1,835,441. Revenues for 2018 were listed at $2,606,900.
Expenditures for 2019 are listed at $1,321,982. For 2018, expenditures were listed at $1,966,100.
