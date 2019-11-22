DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisors have approved awarding a three-year Community Development Block Grant consultant contract to Urban Designs of Homewood.
At Monday’s meeting, the township sought a Request For Proposal (RFP) for a CDBG administrative contract to begin Jan. 1, 2020.
“We felt that they’re (Urban Designs) experts in the field,” said Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “We feel that they understand the Section 108 program to help us with our Platt Road project and we believe their qualifications far exceed that of our current contractor.”
Arbaugh noted there were two responses to the RFP.
The supervisors approved the contract in a 4-0 vote. Supervisors Jim Jeffers, Mark Sullivan, Kevin Salandra and Andy Shenkle voted yes. Dave Sylvis was absent from the meeting.
The supervisors also adopted the 2019 CDBG application.
The township’s allocation will be $156,959, which represents an increase of $4,755 from 2018.
The township is utilizing the 2019 FFY CDBG funds, approximately 82 percent or $128,707, for Platt Road sanitary sewer extension.
Approximately 18 percent, or $28,252, goes toward program administration. The project is a multi-year funded project.
The national objectives of CDBG funds include:
- Benefit to low/moderate income (LMI) persons
- Preventing or eliminating slums or blight
- Responding to urgent need — existing conditions must pose a serious and immediate threat to health and/or welfare and other finances are not available to meet the need.
At least 70 percent of the funds must be used for activities that benefit LMI persons.
At a second CDBG public hearing held in September, the supervisors noted the project is being done due to the potential for contamination of water in that area.
In 2014, approximately 100 homes were surveyed in the proposed project area for their sanitary sewer disposal as part of a potential Act 537 Plan update.
Of these homes approximately 44 were found to have confirmed malfunctioning on-lot sewage disposal systems. A majority of these malfunctions were located in the two mobile home parks in the area.
Also, groundwater samples were taken from 12 individual drinking water wells within the general vicinity. The results indicated that 41.6 percent of the wells do not meet the standards for the safe drinking water standards for E. Coli and Total Coliform.
The supervisors also said even if the project receives final approval by the township, additional funding is needed to complete the project and it could take a couple years to complete the project.