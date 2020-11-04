DuBOIS — Following a public hearing Monday, the Sandy Township Supervisors approved an intermunicipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license to the Angry Goat in the township.
The township received an application for a restaurant liquor license transfer from Matthew Taladay of Hanak, Guido and Taladay, attorneys at law, on behalf of Angry Goat Enterprises LLC, said township Planner/Zoning Administrator Jenna Gorney.
Under the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Act 141 of 2000, the issuance of a resolution approving the transfer of a restaurant liquor license from outside the township to within, is required. Act 141 requires at least one hearing for the purpose of taking public comments, said Gorney.
Gorney said restaurant liquor license No. R-16870 was previously held by Helen Distributing Co. at 960 North Front St. in Philipsburg, Decatur Township, in Clearfield County. This license is currently being held by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
The proposed location for the transfer is 1290 Rich Highway, DuBois, a property more commonly known as Doolittle’s, said Gorney, noting that Doolittle’s is owned by Dr. Jeffery Rice.
The establishment that is seeking to be licensed is the Angry Goat Restaurant, owned by Angry Goat Enterprises LLC., whose members are Jeffery Ryan Rice of DuBois and Jonathan Cannella of DuBois.
Gorney said the Angry Goat restaurant will be located within the previous Party Barn and Glow Golf facilities located on the Doolittle’s property at 1290 Rich Highway.
Property owner Dr. Jeffery Rice has obtained the required building permits for the renovations to these facilities including a zoning evaluation for parking requirements, Gorney said.
No public comments were made during the hearing.
Cannella, when contacted by the Courier Express recently, said Angry Goat will have a bar, six axe throwing lanes and two golf simulators. One of those simulators will have other games on them as well. In an attached building, there will be plenty of seating because during the day it will be a Rain Forest Cafe run by Dr. Jeffery Rice. In the evening, Angry Goat will have televisions to watch the games and a virtual DJ. A third building will have multiple cornhole boards in it and possibly other games such as Jenga Giant.
Cannella said Angry Goat plans to operate nine different leagues Monday through Thursday nights with men’s, women’s and coed adult leagues in: Golf, cornhole and axe throwing. Most weekends will feature live entertainment and there will be occasional cornhole, golf or axe throwing tournaments on the weekends as well. Merchandise will also be available for purchase.
For food, persons will be able to order from the Roadside Creamery, the parlor car, brew car or Railcar Pizza and it will be delivered to them. One men with the available times each car is open will be provided, said Cannella.
There will be a website which will have all league sign-up information, league standings, live entertainment, menu and photo gallery as well as booking opportunities for private birthday or corporate parties, said Cannella.
Cannella said Angry Goat is expected to have a grand opening in January 2021.
In the spring or summer of 2021, phase two will involve an outdoor space for a bar, extra seating and outdoor concerts, Cannella explained.