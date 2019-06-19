The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s meeting, approved a property inspection ordinance on a 4-0 vote.
“This was an ordinance that we advertised in the newspaper as required,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “It’s an ordinance establishing a requirement for inspection certification of sanitary sewer systems on all properties connected to a public sanitary sewer system in Sandy Township at the time of sale.”
Arbaugh said the ordinance includes a $150 administrative fee, which entitles an individual to one inspection, one re-inspection if they feel that testing will most likely utilize the smoke testing method.
“(We) do have available dye testing and also the visual inspection method under that ordinance also,” said Arbaugh.
Supervisors Andy Shenkle, Kevin Salandra, Dave Sylvis and Mark Sullivan approved the ordinance. Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers was absent.
Zoning Hearing Board solicitor
Township Zoning Officer Jim Keck said with the retirement of Kim Kesner as the Uniform Construction Code Board of Appeals, as well as the township’s Zoning Hearing Board, the Zoning Hearing Board and the UCC Appeals Board is looking for the approval by the supervisors for a new attorney.
“That would be Heather L. Bozovich as the primary legal counsel,” said Keck. “Attorney Bozovich maintains a private practice in Clearfield and represents Clearfield County as their solicitor, as well as multiple townships and municipal authorities throughout the county.”
Keck said Bozovich will be honoring the established fees set by Kesner. The Zoning Hearing Board will still retain James Dennison as the board’s secondary counsel in the event that the primary counsel is not available or for whatever reason the board deems appropriate to use the alternate counsel.
The supervisors, in a 4-0 vote, approved Bozovich as the primary legal counsel for both the zoning hearing and UCC boards.
Aqua Treasure Lake well
An Aqua Pennsylvania Treasure Lake Well sewage exemption form was also approved by the supervisors.
Prior to approval, Keck said this is the standard requirement for Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approval of sewage planning exemption to include Board of Supervisors’ approval.
The approval is for Aqua Pennsylvania Inc.’s proposed new treatment plant location off of Harbor View Road. This would be submitted to the DEP on behalf of Aqua for their treatment plant 1.42 acre parcel.