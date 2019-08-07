After months of Sandy Township-DuBois sewer committee meetings, a sanitary sewer agreement between the two entities has been reached, said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh at Monday’s municipal authority meeting.
Arbaugh said the contract has been agreed to by both the township and city solicitors, as well as members of the sewer committee.
“We’re looking for approval tonight, a signature on the sewer agreement to send to DuBois to sign at their meeting on Aug. 12,” said Arbaugh. “After that, we would be anticipating to sign the resolution, supporting their Act 537 plan submission at our Aug. 15 meeting. I believe this was a good compromise and allows us really to have a sustainable sewer and water system here moving forward into the future.”
Supervisor Kevin Salandra made a motion to accept the agreement as presented, sign it and forward it to the city, with Supervisor Mark Sullivan seconding that motion.
“The only thing I have under the agreement number 3A ... is that the same rates as the city rates or are they different until 2024?” said Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers.
“They will be the same rates ... the city would keep those rates,” said Arbaugh. “If they (city) didn’t, so for example, under 3B it shows a $12 per thousand in the rate year 2020. If the city didn’t move the rates to that $12, we would be at the lower rate, but we would not exceed that $12 per thousand.”
The supervisors unanimously approved the sanitary sewer agreement.
“It’s been a long, exhaustive process,” said Arbaugh. “I really appreciate the sewer committee and the board’s approval of that, and am excited to move forward on this new agreement. I think it’s a positive step in the right direction.”
“I just want to thank the rest of the board for approving our agreement,” said Sullivan. “I know the two sewer committees have been at it for a couple of years now. I’m glad that we’re finally bringing this to conclusion. As Shawn stated, I think it’s a good thing for the township and the city.”
“I echo what Mark said and what Shawn said,” said Salandra. “We compromised and did the best we could for our residents.”
Supervisor Andy Shenkle thanked those on the committee for their hard work and said he believes the savings to the residents of the township will be “tremendous.”
Jeffers thanked Salandra for serving as the chairman of the sub-committee, as well as Sullivan for assisting him. He also expressed appreciation to Arbaugh and previous manager Dave Monella, in addition to citizen-at-large Dave Stern, who also helped with the agreement.
“It’s been a long grind,” said Jeffers. “Time will tell it’s a good agreement. It appears to be good. I know there’s been a lot of work, a lot of thought, a lot of discussion has been put into it. Let’s hope for the best and go from there.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Chad Stone, plant director at Danone North America’s facility located on the Oklahoma-Salem Road in Sandy Township, said, “I think it’s also the board’s openness to new opportunities and new conversations because I know it’s difficult with the city and I think the city is in the same boat. And so I think we win together. Time will tell if it’s a good agreement. I haven’t seen the agreement, honestly. I hope for the best for the businesses as well. The more money we can save ... we can invest in our businesses ... and create more jobs in the area.”
Details of the agreement have not yet been released.