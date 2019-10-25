DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors unanimously approved a sewer tap fees resolution at Monday’s municipal authority and regular meetings. The resolution had been rejected in a 2-3 vote at the Oct. 7 municipal meeting.
According to sewer service agreement with the City of DuBois, the township is required to pay a tapping fee of $1,626 per EDU to the city for all new construction connecting to the city wastewater treatment plant but located within the township. Existing structures are exempt from this tapping fee, the agreement states.
On Oct. 7, the motion to accept the sewer tap fees resolution failed, with supervisors Jim Jeffers, Andy Shenkle and Dave Sylvis voting no because they said, at the time, that they thought there would only be one fee charged. However, there is also a township tap fee of $1,330 plus a $50 application fee.
Monday, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh brought the item back up for several reasons.
“One is the agreement with the City of DuBois requires us to pay that $1,626 per EDU,” said Arbaugh. “We were able to exempt from that existing structures, I wanted to make sure everybody was aware of that factor. If we run public sewers to Thunderbird Road, then the resident would not be required to pay that $1,626 tap in fee. They would still be required to pay our $1,330 tap in fee.”
Arbaugh said he did send a memo to the supervisors about two components — treatment and collection.
“Our fee currently covers the collection portion, that $1,626 charge would cover the treatment portion, that’s where DuBois generated that number,” said Arbaugh. He said there was an engineering study done to determine what the EDU charge should be per treatment and charged the township accordingly.
Arbaugh compiled a list of sewer administrative fees in Pennsylvania, comparing some similar-sized municipalities with the township. The list included: Mifflinburg Borough, $3,471; Antrim Township, $4,854; Washington Township, $2,626; Green Township, $5,727; Findley Township, $4,800; Montgomery Township, $4,062; Mahoney Township, $3,000; Shenango Township, $2,937; and DuBois, $2,700.
“I believe that our tap in fee is lower than the average statewide and from my experience at DEP (Department of Environmental Protection), also,” said Arbaugh. “This is general information I just found online. If we don’t approve a resolution for it, then we will have to make up that money elsewhere, which would be an increased sewer rate to other customers.”