DuBOIS — As part of a significant water infrastructure upgrade at Treasure Lake, Aqua Pennsylvania is poised to install up to 100 fire hydrants in the semi-private residential development, located in Sandy Township, by the end of the year. To move the hydrant installation process forward, the township supervisors have to sign an agreement and consent to pay the hydrant rental fees.
Originally, the township did not sign the agreement because Aqua wouldn’t paint the hydrant bonnets in accordance with National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards — the color of the bonnet indicates the available water flow from the hydrant, said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Arbaugh noted that Sandy Township has an ordinance in place which requires newly installed hydrants to have the bonnets painted in accordance with NFPA standards.
“We (township) finally agreed on language to allow the bonnets to be painted,” said Arbaugh.
The agreement outlines that Aqua agrees to install up to 100 fire hydrants in Treasure Lake in mutually agreeable locations and Sandy Township would agree to pay the fire hydrant rental fee of $25.86 per hydrant per month, said Arbaugh.
Additionally, Arbaugh said, the agreement allows the township, Treasure Lake personnel, or a nonprofit organization to paint the bonnets in accordance with NFPA standards.
At this week’s supervisors’ meeting, which was held at the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake instead of the township municipal building, the board tabled the agreement to ensure they have an understanding of what operation and maintenance activities are performed on the fire hydrants. Action on the agreement may be taken at their next regular meeting scheduled for May 17.
Aqua has agreed to provide the township with the specific maintenance they do on the fire hydrants because the agreement doesn’t specify maintenance requirements of the hydrants.
Prior to the supervisors’ decision to table taking action on the agreement, Aqua’s Western Division Area Manager Jim Willard said, “it’s been a long time coming ... for folks within Sandy Township and the Treasure Lake development, in particular, fire protection has been of the utmost importance.”
When Aqua purchased the Treasure Lake water system in 2013, the system was not capable of providing fire flow nor was it ever designed or intended to provide fire flow, said Willard, adding that one of the early requests from the Treasure Lake Property Owners Association seven or eight years ago was that they’d like to see fire flow.
“That is a long time coming because we had to have a sufficient source development, sufficiently sized mains and sufficient storage,” said Willard. “And without all three of those things having a fire hydrant doesn’t do anything other than let a small pool of water come out.”
Since 2013, Willard said Aqua has invested tens of million of dollars in the water system to address water quality, reduce leakage and provide the upgrades necessary for fire flow.
Willard expressed appreciation to Arbaugh and the rest of the township team for being able to work out “what I think is a good agreement that is in the best interest of our mutual people that we serve — your residents, our customers, same people.”
With the agreement, Willard said Aqua is ready to move immediately with the installation hydrants and increasing the number up to 100.
“It’s quite feasible that we could have that many hydrants in by the end of this year,” said Willard.
Early on, said Willard, Aqua has been working with the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department and identified 50 locations throughout the development where they will install hydrants, if the agreement is approved.
Aqua will be replacing 28,500 feet of water main this year alone, said Willard, and this year that should be the initial focus of where the hydrants will be.
“Then we will see how many hydrants that is and identify other areas and prioritize and throttle development,” said Willard.
Aqua has budgeted $350,000 this year for the installation of the hydrants. In addition, Aqua has been working on another major project in Treasure Lake for many years, the new upgraded treatment facility, which will significantly increase capacity, Willard said.