DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors approved awarding a banking Request For Proposal (RFP) to Farmers Bank for a three-year period.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at last week’s meeting, said the township sought RFPs from seven local banks.
“All came in with really competitive, good interest rates, lots of different and good programs, and it was a difficult choice,” said Arbaugh. “We narrowed down interviews to three banks and we believe, based on the ranking criteria and also an interview process, and RFP process, that Farmers Bank gives us a great interest rate, a great service that will help us with our billing and deposits. And all around, we think they offer a really, really good quality that’s going to improve efficiencies for staff, especially losing an administrative person. And additionally, we believe the interest rate gains from this process are going to be beneficial to all taxpayers.”
Prior to the vote, Supervisor Kevin Salandra said he saw one of the bank which was interviewed didn’t offer the service for payment and asked if any of those interviewed did offer that service.
Arbaugh said no one had that mentioned in the RFP.
Salandra also clarified that this RFP is for savings and checking, not certificates.
Arbaugh said that is correct; the township will continue to shop out to get the best rate available for CDs.
“Then I guess my concern is I don’t like putting all our eggs in one basket,” said Salandra. “I know we typically try to spread our business around the townships and draw all taxpayers in the township. And then on the other hand, I see that it does increase our interests, so I’m a little bit torn. Would they still give us that interest rate if we just moved our daily type operating funds? Because I believe this is what, 14 or 15 funds, some of which we only make one or two deposits a month and one or two checks a month and some significantly less than that?”
Arbaugh said they didn’t specifically ask for that, but it’s something they could investigate, if needed.
“I’m just concerned with moving all those accounts to one bank,” said Salandra. “I do like the interest rate, but I still think we should spread our business around the township, in case we’re ever trying to get donations, things like that. I see there’s absolutely no fees whatsoever for any of the accounts?”
“There’s no fees for any of the accounts. That was one thing we really liked about this bank,” said Arbaugh.
“I think the positive thing was we see that as just a huge time savings for staff, and especially being down an administrative employee,” said Arbaugh.
“I agree with Kevin about putting them all in one basket,” said Supervisor Dave Sylvis. “We’ve always tried to spread our business out so that all of the taxpayers in the township, all the businesses in township, got a piece.”
During the interview process, Arbaugh said they asked all of the banks if the township would see any benefit to having all of its money with them if the township ever needed a commercial loan.
“And the answer was a resounding yes, we would see, depending based upon the amount of money we had in the account, we would receive the better rate for commercial loans,” said Arbaugh.
The supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of Farmers Bank. Supervisors Jim Jeffers, Mark Sullivan and Andy Shenkle voted in favor, while Salandra and Sylvis voted no.