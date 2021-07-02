DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors recently awarded the Tozier Avenue reconstruction and stormwater project to low bidder Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. of DuBois for a total contract amount of $451,959.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh noted that the township will pay $447,031.60 of that contract amount, while the City of DuBois will be paying the remainder of the cost.
Arbaugh said bids were opened on June 10 and the township received two bids. The other bid came from HRI Inc. in the amount of $735,604.80. Arbaugh and Public Works Director Matt Cook reviewed and verified the bids, and they think the Hawbaker bid is a good price for the project.
"Just as a reminder, we did receive $657,750 for the upgrades, engineering and inspections for Tozier Avenue from the state, so we're below that threshold with the money from the Turnback," said Arbaugh.
In November 2019, the supervisors approved a resolution to take over Maple Avenue through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s “Turnback” Program, in addition to Dixon Avenue and Tozier Avenue. As a result of this program, the township will receive a lump sum of money for taking over Maple Avenue to completely redo it, the storm drains associated with it and improve the stormwater issues. The township will also receive “Turnback” money for annual maintenance of the road.
During the municipal authority meeting, Arbaugh said the Kiwanis Trail project is moving forward.
"It's going a little bit slower than we anticipated just due to some staffing issues with the loss of our recent operator and really a lot of work right now on the water/sewer end making sure things are getting squared away. But that's it. It is moving along. We do expect to start phase two here sometime in July," said Arbaugh.