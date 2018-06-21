DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors awarded a paving bid for more than $400,000 at their meeting Monday.
Township Engineer Perry Bowser said bids were opened June 14 for paving projects in the township and three bids were received.
Bowser and township Manager Dave Monella recommended that the supervisors award the $434,224.60 contract to Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., State College, the low bidder.
The paving list includes:
- T387 Wayne Road from South Main Street to the Jefferson County line.
- T390 East Maloney Road from Route 219 (Brady Street) to the railroad tracks.
- T390 West Maloney Road from Route 219 (Brady Street) to Wasson Avenue intersection.
- T341 Smithfield Street from Dixon Avenue to the Forest Avenue intersection.
- T342 Wilson Avenue from Murtland Avenue to the West Maloney Road intersection.
Public Works Contract
The supervisors approved an agreement between the township and the AFL-CIO.
“This is the public works contract that we’ve been patiently awaiting for some time now,” said Monella. “With the agreement of the board of supervisors, I would ask that if you haven’t looked at it yet, please do so. Then we could get it signed this evening and get that settled up.”
The supervisors had previously read the contract and approved it Monday.
County Aid
The application for Clearfield County aid in the amount of $11,864.84 was approved.
“It’s for the project description of the purchase of 600 tons of two-way sub base aggregate material to be used on the township roads,” said Monella.
Industrial Drive Project
The supervisors approved the final payment for the Route 255 and Industrial Drive Right Turn Lane project in the amount of $20,749.02.
“There was a $25,000 adjustment made in deductions,” Bowser said. “So it actually cost $25,000 under the original contract amount. We received authorization for final payment.”
May Zoning Report
Zoning Officer Jim Keck presented the May zoning report and said there were 15 permits issued in May, with total construction costs of $263,700. Included in that amount was one new home.
Keck also updated the supervisors on the status of two non-traffic citations filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s Office in DuBois in regard to garbage violations against Russell Phillip Gibson, 1237 1/2 S. Brady St., DuBois, and property owner Lorna M. Marsh, 600 Blacksnake Road, Stanley, N.C.
“If you recall, the township did file and Mr. Gibson was fined by the magistrate,” Keck said. “Mr. Gibson has now appealed that fine and it will go to the county court. Again, that’s still in the works.”
