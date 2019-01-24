Sandy Township Zoning Officer Jim Keck presented the 2018 building permit and construction comparison to the supervisors at Monday’s meeting.
Total construction for 2018 was listed at $7,123,822 with 17 total new homes, eight of those being in Treasure Lake.
In 2017, construction was listed at $5,340,313.
According to the report, 1998 had the largest number of building permits issued with 230. That year, 65 new homes were built in the township.
2018 year-end zoning report
- Building permit: 108 issued and $4,118 collected.
- Sub-divisions/consolidations: 14 and $1,400 collected.
- Zoning hearing requests: two and $500 collected.
- Transient permits: Eight and $300 collected.
- Sign permits: 33 with $1,250 collected.
- Burning/fireworks permits: Four with $105 collected.
- Commercial development plan: Six with $700 collected.
The total collected was listed at $8,373.
There were no road occupancy permits, zoning books/maps or sewer taps in 2018.
December 2018 zoning report
Total construction in December 2018 was listed at $200,000 with no new homes. Total amount collected was $575, which included one building permit, three sub-divisions/consolidations and one sign permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.