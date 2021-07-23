DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for June.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
June building permits
- Shoe Show — alterations for new tenant; certificate of occupancy, 5522 Ste. C1 Shaffer Road, DuBois — $134,104
- FedEx Ground — installation of fire alarm system, 6 Industrial Drive, DuBois — $30,000
- Corey and Shannon Sacca — single family dwelling, Basse Terre Road, DuBois — $195,000
- Dana Kostishack — single family dwelling, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $185,000
- Jason McCandless — modular on full basement, Carribean Road, DuBois — $140,000
- Tim Schaffer — roof over front entry, Settlement Point Road, DuBois — $3,300
- Harry Solarek and Elizabeth Seals — modular home on crawlspace, Bucco Reef Road, DuBois — $150,000
- John and Paula Fussinger — deck, Gorda Court, DuBois — $3,000
- Charles and Charlotte Caltagarone — addition, Port Au Prince Road, DuBois — $45,000
- Lowe’s Home Stores — replace roof-top HVAC units, 100 Commons Drive, DuBois — $80,100
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association — signage, intersection of Cap Hatien Road and Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $3,775
- CGCMT 2006-C4-5522 Shaffer Road LLC — signage, 5522 Shaffer Road, DuBois — $6,200
- Brenda Rice — two-story sunroom addition, Basse Terre Road, DuBois — $50,000
- Mary E. Solada — manufactured home, Mad Dog Road, DuBois — $48,889
Zoning permits
- Anthony Jakowski — accessory building, Beers Road, DuBois — $13,700
- Drew Lopiccolo — deck extension, Treasure Lake — $30,000
- Jennifer Buskirk — deck, Treasure Lake — $6,000
- Kip Assalone — deck and addition, Treasure Lake — $50,000