DuBOIS — A Sandy Township business has filed an application with the zoning board for a variance from requirements set forth in the township’s floodplain ordinance.
The applicant, Eagle Railcar Services, located at 460 Osborn Ave., DuBois, is seeking some relief from technical requirements that are within the township’s floodplain ordinance, Jenna Gorney, township planner/zoning administrator, said at the supervisors’ last meeting.
Eagle Railcar Services is planning to construct a 59-foot by 60-foot non-residential structure within the AE Special Floodplain Area.
A public hearing will be held at the Oklahoma Civilian Defense Fire Co. located at 1257 Chestnut Ave., DuBois, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
Anyone interested in testifying may do so by dialing 814-371-1815 on the meeting day and entering pin number 223344 when prompted or by attending in person.
Due to COVID-19, masks will be required if attending in person.
Any persons wishing to view the hearing via web access, please visit the township homepage at http://Sandytownship.net for instructions to join a township meeting via Webex.