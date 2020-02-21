DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors will be changing the venue for one of their April meetings to the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake.
The proposal to change the location of the April 6 meeting was presented by township Manager Shawn Arbaugh at this week’s supervisors’ meeting.
“We talked about this at the end of last year, and we finally were able to lock in a date,” said Arbaugh.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be at 7 p.m. Monday, April 6 at the Lakeview Lodge, 3871 Bay Road, Treasure Lake.
“It will require advertisement of the meeting location change and working with Treasure Lake and the staff there. They will have it open and also have food for our meeting,” said Arbaugh.
The proposal was unanimously approved by the supervisors.
Vactor truck purchaseThe supervisors approved the purchase of a 2016 Freightliner vactor truck for $275,000.
“This is the City of DuBois’ truck,” said Arbaugh. “A&H essentially gets the vehicle back in, they change out hoses and other wearable parts, provide a one-year warranty on the vactor module and provide it to us.”
The purchase of the truck was budgeted for 2020.
The township considered three similar models which were for sale, said Arbaugh, noting they were very comparable but at a higher price than this one.
“I think this one, we know where it came from, we know the mechanics and we think it’s a great deal for this model,” said Arbaugh.
The warranty does not cover the chassis, said Arbaugh. It does cover the vactor module, which is the main components including the fan, water pump, debris body and water tanks.
“I do have a call in to Freightliner to ask them if we wanted to purchase something additional for the truck body itself,” said Arbaugh. “I’m waiting on some information back from them, but I don’t think that it’s going to be real cost effective for us to do.”
Cost sharing agreementThe supervisors approved a cost-sharing agreement with Clearfield County and the DuBois Area School District with regard to the cost of an appraisal for several commercial properties listed in a tax appeal filing by the DuBois Mall. The township’s cost will be about 11.1 percent, or about $1,000.