DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors will be changing the venue for one of their May meetings to the Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake.
The proposal to change the location of the May 3 meeting was presented by township Manager Shawn Arbaugh at this week’s supervisors’ meeting.
"Last year we decided to have a meeting at Treasure Lake at the Lakeview Lodge," said Arbaugh. "Unfortunately, due to COVID, we had to cancel that meeting. It was really a good chance for the TLPOA, residents of Treasure Lake and the board to interact. So we had that scheduled and this is the rescheduling of that for May 3."
At that meeting, Arbaugh noted that at least one item with regard to Zito Media, which really affects Treasure Lake residents, is expected to be on the agenda.
"We are hoping to have a finalized agreement and upgrade schedule with Zito," Arbaugh said after the meeting. "It is in the process, and I’m not certain everything will line up yet for the meeting. Stay tuned."
Supervisor Bill Beers suggested the board hold other future meetings in a different location as well, such as Oklahoma, West Sandy or Sabula, especially with the proposed consolidation with the City of DuBois being discussed.
Supervisors' Chairman Kevin Salandra said he didn't think it was necessary to move the meetings around all of the time.
"If we don't mind going to Treasure Lake, I don't think it's going to make a difference if we move our meeting...," said Supervisor Mark Sullivan.
For example, Beers said, it would be nice to have a meeting in West Sandy with the Kiwanis Trail project going on as well.
"People might come out," said Beers.
The supervisors approved the venue change for the May 3 meeting, in addition to possibly moving some upcoming meetings to other locations. The May 3 meeting will be held at 7 p.m.
The supervisors will not hold a second meeting this month. That meeting was canceled at the supervisors' reorganization meeting due to the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors convention which was to be held in Hershey. The convention, however, was recently canceled as well due to COVID-19, said Arbaugh.