DuBOIS — Sandy Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel, with Deputy Coordinator Bob Wilson told supervisors the civil defense siren will be tested at noon Saturday.
Earlier this year, the pair announced that the civil defense siren, a signal used to provide an emergency warning to the general public of approaching danger, was to be put into use once again in the township.
“We had talked about that here a couple months back, but with everything that happened it got put onto the wayside,” said Wilson.
After this Saturday, Wilson said the township will proceed with similar testing each month thereafter the first Saturday of the month.
“And it’s going to be activated in the future for weather-related incidents and basically anything that leads to the safety of the citizens of the area,” said Wilson. “Some of us can remember 35 years ago, just almost to the date here, we had the worst case of tornadoes in Pennsylvania and the siren would be a good tool in anything in the future for that type of incidents.”
“When the Russian bombers were coming or the nuclear warheads were coming, everybody in the United States had these,” said Bickel. “DuBois had a bomb shelter somewhere, probably downstairs at the old post office or wherever. But they now use this strictly for tornadoes. Nashville had huge tornadoes a couple of months ago with many people dying. You could hear that siren in the background at three in the morning.”
Bickel said the township EMA has a media contact list.
“The two regions we’re going to blow it is, number one, for tornadoes,” said Bickel. “If Jefferson County gets a tornado, we know we’re going to get them and we’ll we’ll get pre-warnings.”
The other issue is floods, said Bickel, noting the siren will be sounded if that occurs.
Everyone in the township is required to have emergency action plans, said Bickel.
“We have one for tornado, we have one for floods, and that’s with ... Kyle Lake has an emergency action plan in case that dam breaks, what are we going to do?” said Bickel. “It’s good to be proactive instead of reactive.”