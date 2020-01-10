DuBOIS — Clearfield County Commissioners Tony Scotto and Dave Glass attended this week’s Sandy Township meeting. It was Scotto’s second consecutive visit, having attended the township’s December 2019 meeting.
Glass told the supervisors that there are some county level board vacancies, particularly on the planning commission, solid waste authority and Curwensville Lake Authority Board.
“We’re having real trouble filling, especially the planning commission and the solid waste,” said Glass. “I know those don’t sound all that glamorous but they’re, I think you guys realize they’re really, really important and you can really help set up the county for the future. It’s really helpful when people with the municipal background can serve on especially the planning commission.”
Glass asked the supervisors to give it some thought or talk to some people they know might be interested.
“I’m going all over the county getting the word out. We’ve got to get people on these boards,” said Glass.
Also, since the supervisors authorized township Manager Shawn Arbaugh to arrange a meeting with DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio to discuss engaging in a joint study focusing on the pros and cons of a consolidation of the two municipalities, Glass shared information with them.
“Something I learned last summer when I was going to different municipalities, two separate municipality meetings brought up consolidation,” said Glass. “Glen Hope talked about consolidating with Bigler Township and Coalport talked about consolidating, I believe, with Beccaria Township. At both meetings I was at, there was a state representative there offering to do a free analysis. It wasn’t maybe a full study, it would involve no recommendations, but it was taking the facts from both sides and just laying out a paper and saying, here’s the facts, not drawing any conclusions, not make any recommendations. And if you don’t like that, you could still go out and pay for your own study.”
“I don’t think you would have anything to lose if the state’s willing to do the same thing for you, if it’s free,” said Glass. “Even if you may think it is biased and based on what he was telling me, it’s just facts ... here is how much money you have, here’s your debt ... just kind of laying out scenario. My recommendation would be you at least look into that option and see if they’ll do for you what they were willing to do for the others. And I don’t know how they could tell you no when they’re going to these other meetings, trying to get them to say yes to the studies.”
Though he said he couldn’t speak for the other two commissioners, Glass offered to help with the process if needed.
“I don’t have an opinion, pro or con, because like you, I don’t know that we have all the facts, but I am interested in getting the facts and seeing what is better for both communities and ... as a citizen of the city, you know, if it’s better for us to be together then I would like to help get us there.”
Scotto announced that the county will help the township financially with its appraisal and associated costs regarding several commercial properties listed in a tax appeal filing by the DuBois Mall.
At their Dec. 16 meeting, Arbaugh said East Commercial Properties had appealed their tax assessment and the appeal was approved by the Clearfield County Board of Assessment of Appeals, which issued an order reducing the assessed valuation of the properties.
This results in a reduction of the overall anticipated tax revenue for the township in the amount of about $40,000, Arbaugh said. The township agreed to join with the DuBois Area School District to challenge that reduction.