DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors agreed at Monday’s meeting to take a step that could lead to the drafting of an ordinance which could open some township roads for use by all-terrain and utility task vehicles.
Following a lengthy discussion before a roomful of ATV and UTV riders, the supervisors voted, 3-2, to form a committee to discuss the specifics of what such an ordinance would look like — considering, for instance, required tires, speed limits and inspections. So far that committee will consist of police Chief Kris Kruzelak, Supervisor Kevin Salandra and ATV/UTV enthusiasts Dan Gilbert, Chad Rosselli and Matt Stern. The township is also in the process of contacting two other residents to gauge their interest.
In addition to Salandra, Supervisors Mark Sullivan and Bill Beers were in favor, while Jim Jeffers and Sam Mollica opposed.
“If it was for a committee to get answers to some questions I’d be in favor of it, but moving forward on passing regulations for it, I don’t think we have enough information to take that step. So, at this point, I’d have to say nay,” said Jeffers.
Prior to the vote, Kruzelak, an ATV rider, said he is not in favor of allowing these types of vehicles on the township roads.
“As chief of police, I’m here to oversee the public safety on this,” said Kruzelak. “I’ve done a lot of research myself. I’ve looked at a lot of manufacturers. I have not found one manufacturer that says that any ATV or UTV is safe to be driven on any roadway. I’ve researched numerous agencies that promote ATV riding and they have a list. And either number one or number two on their list is that ATVs or UTVs should not be driven on any roadways, paved or unpaved. So how do I as a chief of police oversee the safety of the ATV and UTV riders and the other general public when the manufacturers and these other different agencies that promote riding ATVs are saying it’s not safe?”
Public Works Director Matt Cook spoke about his concerns from a maintenance standpoint.
“With the level of traffic or getting that high of a number of riders on our back roads that aren’t used to seeing that kind of traffic and the damage that may be done,” said Cook. “Plus my crew, out working on the roads plowing snow in the winter time, the chances of an accident on a slippery road.”