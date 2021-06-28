DuBOIS — Listed are building and zoning permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling in Sandy Township for May.
“It was nice to see a couple projects that had been in the planning phase for a year, or actually three years, get underway, get those permits and break ground — for example, the Oklahoma School addition and the Aqua water treatment plant,” said township Zoning Administrator Jenna Gorney at last week’s supervisors’ meeting. “It’s nice to see that get going. So, as a total for the month, construction in May was a little over $8 million.”
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
MayBuilding permits
- DuBois Area School District — renovation of existing Oklahoma Elementary School and construct additions for gym and office, 1032 Chestnut Ave., DuBois — $11,809,000
- Jim Green — modular home with attached garage, Carribean Road, DuBois — $320,000
- Dr. Jeffrey Rice — renovate existing building into takeout restaurant, walk-in cooler and smoker, 1290 Rich Highway, DuBois — cost not provided
- Stella-Jones Corp. — addition, 392 Larkeytown Road, DuBois — $142,500
- Dave and Barb Dettore — roof over existing deck, Clipper Court, DuBois — $7,250
- Kimberly Bullers — pool deck, South 8th St., DuBois — $3,000
- Debra Ragan — extend deck, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $10,000
- Keely and Garrett Roen — replace and expand deck, Treasure Lake Road, DuBois — $13,800
- Lynn Palser — installation of new entrance; extend deck, Captain Kidd Road, DuBois — $9,000
- Lori Corcoran — extend deck, Woolendean Road, DuBois — $10,000
- Becky and Michael Nesbit — in-ground pool, William Penn Avenue, DuBois — $30,000
- Robert and Debra Grieve — deck, Basse Terre Road, DuBois — $4,000
Zoning Permits
- Dana Kostishack — new single family dwelling, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $180,000
- Corey and Shannon Sacca — new single family dwelling, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $195,000
- Jason McCandles — new single family dwelling, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $140,000
- Harry Solarek — new single family dwelling, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $150,000
- Jonathan Cannella — new single family dwelling, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $210,000
- Treasure Lake Property Owners Association — (Aqua water treatment plant) new commercial development (12x8), 482 Harbor View, Treasure Lake, DuBois — $3 million
- Eagle Railcar Services — accessory building (59x60), 450 Osborn Ave., DuBois — $245,000
- Dale and Susan Smith — accessory building (24x30), Rockton Road — $18,000
- DuBois Area School District — addition and associated site work (17,576 square feet), 1032 Chestnut St., DuBois (Oklahoma Elementary) — $3,871,400