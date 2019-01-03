The Sandy Township supervisors have been interviewing several individuals for the position of manager since the resignation of Dave Monella in November.
The supervisors started conducting interviews for the position during the week of Dec. 17, said Supervisor Mark Sullivan at last week’s special meeting.
Supervisors Chairman Jim Jeffers said they hope to hire someone in the “very near future.”
“We need to re-evaluate the people we’ve interviewed and decide whether we need another round of interviews,” Jeffers said.
Approximately 20 applications were received by the Dec. 7 deadline.
“Probably a third of those got interviews,” said Sullivan.
Monella submitted his letter of resignation at the Oct. 15 meeting of the township supervisors, saying he would pursue a job in the private sector.
The manager reports directly to the five-member board of supervisors and is responsible for overall management of all departments in the community and carrying out the polices of the board of supervisors.
After approving the 2019 general budget, the supervisors held an executive session to further discuss personnel.
Supervisor Dave Sylvis did express appreciation to the township staff for their assistance in preparing the budget.
“With the lack of a manager, it was more challenging than in past years,” said Sylvis.
The supervisors will hold their organization/regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the township building located at 1094 Chestnut Ave.
