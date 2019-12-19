DuBOIS — Following three separate public hearings this week, Sandy Township supervisors declared three buildings dangerous and dilapidated and ordered them to be repaired, vacated or demolished.
The first motion, approved by the supervisors in a 5-0 vote during this week’s regular meeting, stated that testimony offered during the public hearings was used as the written findings of fact that the following structures are dangerous buildings:
- A building located at Thunderbird Road and Behringer Highway, owned by Patricia L. Rickard and Virginia L. Apergis;
- 439 Thunderbird Road, owned by Thomas G. Wallace and Sharon M. Wallace;
- 1873 Oklahoma Salem Road, owned by Mark V. Keagle, are dangerous buildings.
The second motion, also approved in a 5-0 vote, stated that any persons having an interest in those dangerous structures should demolish them on or before July 15, 2020. If persons who have an interest in the dangerous structure fail to comply with the order, within 10 days the township will demolish the structures and lien the properties.
“A lot of times, we see deadlines come and go and this is an order, if it’s not complied with, there’s severe consequences associate with it,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “So, we want to make sure to give them a little bit of leeway in case something falls through.”
Supervisor Kevin Salandra said he did speak with township Solicitor Greg Kruk during a recess between the public hearings and the regular meeting, because he had a couple of questions.
“One, are we setting a precedent by granting these extensions for other people?” said Salandra. “He (Kruk) said, ‘No, we are not seeing a precedent,’ we have the leeway to do that. So, I thought that was good, but he had also pointed out that one of these people we’ve dealt with in the past and they didn’t do that. So, I think we need to make sure we follow through this time.”
Both Thomas and Sharon Wallace attended the public hearing for property at 439 Thunderbird Road.
Thomas Wallace stated that it is their intention to either deconstruct the building or have it demolished, and he presented a proposal from a company, Rescue Relics, to the supervisors.
“Instead of having the building demolished, they’ll deconstruct it to repurpose lumber of anything else that they can use,” said Thomas Wallace. “We’re looking to try to get it done the cheapest way we could do it. So, that’s their proposal and we’re considering that.”
The Wallaces have also contacted a local excavator to possibly demolish the building as well if they don’t accept the proposal from Rescue Relics.
The expected time of completion is May 2020, said Thomas Wallace.
“It’s our intention to have the building deconstructed or demolished. We’re not here to fight the township,” said Thomas Wallace.
Keagle was also in attendance for the public hearing regarding the 1873 Oklahoma Salem Road property and said he has been trying to have the building demolished for a while but those plans have fallen through each time. He has recently contacted another excavator and hopes this one will work out.