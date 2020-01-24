DuBOIS — Sandy Township and City of DuBois officials are talking about building a shooting range to be used by the police departments of both communities and by the general public.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh introduced the topic at this week’s supervisors’ meeting. A meeting of officials to discuss more details about the proposed range is scheduled for today (Friday).
Arbaugh said the police departments are currently utilizing a range at the Mountain Run Boy Scout Camp.
“The range has some limitations with the overall distances we can shoot,” said Arbaugh. “We are focusing on property that DuBois owns near the reservoir, but it is not locked in at this point.”
In an interview with the Courier Express Thursday, Sandy Township Police Chief Kris Kruzelak said they have done some work and received donations to put electricity at the current shooting range.
“But it’s getting to the point, where between the city officers and the township officers, that the range is a little too small for us. We’ve outgrown it,” said Kruzelak. “We want to create possibly our own range and maintain it ourselves.”
Arbaugh said the goal is to fund the proposed range with non-tax dollars.
“There is going to be some fundraising we want to do,” said Kruzelak. “We have a couple of ideas we want to put out to the public and seek donations.”
“We don’t have anything concrete, but we are looking at potentially auctioning off shooting tasers at some of our police, managers, and elected officials,” said Arbaugh, noting there will be more to come on the fundraising ideas.
Kruzelak also said another objective is to provide firearms safety classes for the general public.