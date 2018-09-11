DuBOIS — Officials from Sandy Township and the City of DuBois met recently to discuss the possibility of forming a joint sanitary sewer and water systems authority, township Supervisor Kevin Salandra said at Monday’s township municipal authority meeting.
After the Aug. 20 municipal authority and regular meetings, Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers said he appointed a committee that would meet with city officials to discuss an authority between the two municipalities for water and sewer.
The township’s committee includes Salandra, Supervisor Mark Sullivan, Manager Dave Monella, Engineer Perry Bowser and person-at-large, Dave Stern.
“We had a very good meeting with the city,” said Salandra, noting that the two entities discussed the feasibility of forming a joint authority.
“I think what we determined by the end of the meeting was that the city was very excited to look into that prospect with us,” said Salandra. “I think our committee felt that it merited further research.”
Salandra said the meeting lasted approximately 1 1/2 hours and there is still much more work to be done.
“We were able to just touch on some of the basics. The city had done some very basic financial projections,” Salandra said. More details are needed with regard to those projections to see if it’s feasible, he said.
“We’d like some more time to work on that to make sure that is what both entities want to do,” said Salandra.
As a result, the supervisors, 5-0, tabled making a decision on who to sell their sanitary sewer and water systems to — either the City of DuBois or Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. — during both their municipal authority and regular meetings so that more discussion can take place between the city and the township.
Supervisor Dave Sylvis thanked both the township’s committee members and the city for sitting down to discuss the possibility.
