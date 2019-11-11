DuBOIS — Sandy Township, the City of DuBois and Advanced Disposal are working together to offer a “better and more convenient” program to both township and city residents, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Advanced Disposal is both the township’s and the city’s contracted refuse and recycling collector.
“In 2020, we are looking at moving our Dumpster Day location to the sewage treatment facility off of Larkeytown Road,” Arbaugh said at last week’s supervisors’ meeting.
“The proposal would be to have the availability for residents to go twice a month,” said Arbaugh. “Either Sandy or DuBois residents could go twice a month instead of just once a month. Additionally, we would extend summertime hours to 7 p.m. to allow folks that that worked all day to get there and dispose of their large items. So we’re hoping that will be more convenient for everybody, a nicer location. We have a lot of traffic through here on those days. A lot of nails and metal objects in the parking lot thereafter also. So it’d be nice to move that to different facility.”
Arbaugh also announced that Dumpster Day will be held on Tuesday instead of Monday (today) because of the Veterans Day holiday on Monday.
The first 2019 leaf collection day was held last Thursday.
Right-To-Know requestsArbaugh also told the supervisors that the township has been receiving “a tremendous amount of Right-to-Know law requests, specifically centered around the police department.”
“And it’s been taking a lot of time, but staff’s just been great responding,” said Arbaugh. “We have several appeals out there. If you’re ever interested in seeing where that’s at in the process, you can always go to the Right-to-Know law website, go under appeals, and go to final determinations. Under title you can type in Sandy and just see some of the final determinations. But staff’s been just doing a fantastic job and then the solicitor just put it all together to defend these actions that were taken on these Right-to-Know requests.”
Supervisor Kevin Salandra asked if the requests were all from one party.
“They are all from one party, yes,” said Arbaugh.