DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Recreational Park is officially now a tobacco-free zone.
At their Sept. 21 meeting, the supervisors voted unanimously to approve a Young Lungs at Play policy, which does not allow the use of any tobacco products on township-owned park land, park facilities and open spaces.
“Young Lungs at Play is a program supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and is aimed to help communities create tobacco-free parks, playgrounds and recreational areas for children,” said Lindsay Rotsch, a tobacco prevention specialist with the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, who attended the meeting to ask the supervisors to adopt the policy.
“Many Pennsylvania communities have adopted outdoor tobacco-free policies at parks, zoos, athletic fields, playgrounds, trails and even city sidewalks and streets to help protect both children and the environment,” said Rotsch.
Last week, the township installed the free signage acquired through the state Department of Health as a gentle reminder to smokers not to light up.
The township will be added to the Pennsylvania Young Lungs At Play Honor Roll, which recognizes the growing number of Pennsylvania counties, municipalities, youth recreational organizations and school districts establishing tobacco-free parks, playgrounds and recreational areas to protect children and families from the health and environmental consequences of tobacco use and litter.
A total of 1,150 communities are currently on the honor roll.
Rotsch said that the DuBois YMCA has also adopted the policy and is expected to have their signs up Tuesday (today).