DuBOIS — A civil defense siren, a signal used to provide an emergency warning to the general public of approaching danger, will be implemented once again in Sandy Township.
Newly-appointed township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel, along with Deputy Coordinator Bob Wilson, informed the supervisors about the siren at last week’s meeting.
“Sixteen years ago we put it (siren) away and went with the pagers for our firemen,” said Bickel. “In today’s times with global warming or whatever we got going on, there’s a possibility we could have tornadoes in the evening, middle of the night. I think that’d be an excellent thing to use to wake the people up. Also, heaven forbid a nuclear action off (Interstate) 80, hazardous derailment on the trains, and we have two dams above us. So we’d like to get that siren going.”
Bickel said there won’t be any cost to the township; the siren is currently operable, but some work needs to be done with 911 to get the pagers working.
Wilson said they want to test the siren at 6 p.m. on Sundays and only use it in emergencies; not to alert firefighters like it has been done in the past.
“It won’t be going off constantly with the amount of responses that we have,” said Wilson. “It will be there as a test Sunday nights and then for emergencies only, such as tornadoes.”
“And the 911 dispatch center, the Sandy Township fire chief, or the emergency managers will make that call,” said Bickel. “We would like to work in conjunction with the managers and the supervisors.”
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh asked what the next step is in the process.
“We’re good to go,” said Bickel. Once they get the pager program in place, he said they are going to plug it into the system and test it.
“Three minutes is a long time. I don’t know if you’ve heard this before,” said Bickel. “My stepson called from Treasure Lake and wanted to know what was going on, so it’s valuable. I think it’s going to save a life, or some property, it’s worth every bit of it.”
“The sound, if you haven’t heard it, is different than what it is on a normal siren,” said Wilson. “You’ll know if you hear this siren that there’s something out there other than a fire, or an accident, or something to that effect. We just want to get the awareness out there to everybody in the community.”