DuBOIS — An update on the Industrial Park access road project was presented by engineer Perry Bowser to the Sandy Township supervisors Monday.
Bowser said a meeting was scheduled this week with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection concerning the wetlands on the site.
At the Aug. 6 meeting, Bowser said there were issues uncovered during the design phase of the project about the wetlands.
“The original site was delineated a few years ago and since that time additional wetlands have developed,” Bowser said in a previously published Courier Express article.
Bowser said there will be additional cost involved in developing the early project.
The work is progressing and options will be discussed at the meeting, he said.
Juniata Street Bridge Project
Bowser said he’s been in contact with several property owners on Juniata Street.
“Unfortunately, there is still at least one private water line out there after we took over most of them,” he said. “This one is only serving two houses and the line is actually in the way for us to do our project there so we’re trying to get the property owners to consent to being transferred from their own private line over to the water company line which would get the line out of our way for the project.”
Otherwise, he said, the township will have to put a temporary service in and reinstall that line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.