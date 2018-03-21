DuBOIS — Water loss continues to be a concern for Sandy township.
“Our water loss for 2017 was significantly higher than 2016, and it’s been creeping up gradually over the last couple of years,” said Engineer Perry Bowser. “That’s why I was kind of excited when we found those couple of big leaks a few meetings ago. And that did make a big difference on the one meter, but we still have a lot of loss out there we have to find — some additional leaks, get rid of those. The sewer reports, I haven’t really gotten very far into that yet, but I’m starting on those also.”
Supervisor Kevin Salandra asked what is involved in finding those leaks.
“Is that something our crew can work on?” Salandra said.
“Well, we can,” Bowser said. “We’ve had them going out checking valves, and they can listen to the valves. The way we found the one up at Christ the King is that master meter on that system up there that we checked and compared it to the usage for each of the individual customers and compared the total. And we could see there was a big loss in that area.”
“That narrowed it down to that development having a pretty good leak in it, and that’s how we found that one,” Bowser said. “But most of the system isn’t like that. We don’t have master meters every so many feet or thousands of feet or anything like that. So the other thing we can do is bring in someone with correlators or something like that to put on the lines and try to help us narrow it down. We haven’t got to that yet.”
Manager Dave Monella said Pennsylvania Rural Water has a service that involves leak noise correlators.
“Really about anytime we call them, they’re here within a day or two,” Monella said. “It’s an ongoing process.”
“About the only thing I have is I wanted to bring it to the attention of the manager, and I guess the engineer too, that the water line work that they’re doing for the Falls Creek water line, I’ve been getting a lot of nasty phone calls about the condition of the road that they left in up there and how long it’s going to be before they’re going to repair roads and grade that road,” Supervisor Dave Sylvis said. “Maybe we can check into it and see what their plans are of how soon they’re going to do something with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.