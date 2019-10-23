DuBOIS — Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Chief Bill Beers told the Sandy Township Supervisors Monday that open burning is becoming an issue in the township.
“We’ve been getting a lot of complaints,” said Beers, noting that people are not securing burning permits.
Anyone who has questions is asked to contact Beers or township zoning and code enforcment officer Jim Keck.
“People are burning a lot, non-burnables, garbage and chairs and everything else that they’re not allowed to burn,” said Beers. “So if you have a question, feel free to get ahold of me or Jim so we can curtail this. And like commercial, they’re clearing lots, they need to come up and get a permit. I stopped two in the last three weeks.”
“Have you had any problems with any of those fires getting away?” said Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers.
“No, luckily the one didn’t,” said Beers. “The one was burning so high, you could see it in the second story window. And it was only like 10 feet away. We put it out that night right there. So thank goodness.”
Fire Prevention WeekBeers also said Fire Prevention Week activities are now finished.
“Actually it extended out now for a week and a half,” said Beers. “We did four schools, six day cares, presented to over a thousand kids in the township. We spent over $4,000 just for fire prevention articles to give out through the department. I’d just like to thank the men and women of the department. They did have a heck of a job. I mean they took days off because this is all during the day, school hours in getting this taken care of for the week and a half.”