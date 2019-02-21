In his monthly report to the Sandy Township Supervisors, fire Chief Bill Beers said 81 members of the department completed Hazmat refresher training required by the federal government.
“We still have a few to go through another class,” said Beers.
Also, Beers said the department is still finalizing its radio grant through the federal government.
“We saved the taxpayers pretty much about $150,000 in free radios through the government,” said Beers.
Beers said the department also received a SAFER grant, which is used for recruitment and retention.
“We’re in with 43 other departments throughout a seven-county region, and that goes for four years,” he said. “It’s almost $4 million, and that helps us recruit new members and also retain our members by giving them little stipends like life insurance. If they come for training, they can get a stipend for a babysitter. And at the end of the year, it would have in there that they can actually make so many calls, they can get a stipend up to $500. So hopefully that helps retain and get more volunteers.”
