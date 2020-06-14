DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department was called to a working garage fire attached to a house in Treasure Lake at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Chief Bill Beers.
Beers said the fire, located at the residence of Scott and Carrie Sharp at 55 St. Marc Road, was contained to the garage.
"The firefighters did a phenomenal job to contain it to the garage," said Beers. "When the house is like that it can spread to the house pretty quickly. The house had a little bit of a fire, but will be able to be saved."
Beers said the family members and pets were able to escape the house before firefighters arrived. There were no injuries reported.
"They (homeowners) are staying with family members at this time," said Beers.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Beers. A damage estimate was not yet available.
All Sandy Township units responded, in addition to J.E. DuBois and Fourth Ward of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department. Penfield and Union Township fire departments assisted with their tankers. DuBois EMS and Sandy Township police also assisted.
Firefighters were at the scene for approximately five hours.