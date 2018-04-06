DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department was called to a reported structure fire at 8:26 a.m. Thursday at 63 Sea Horse Road, Treasure Lake.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found there was a fire in the flue of the home owned by Eric Wolfe, said Chief Steve Dunlap.
The fire was contained to the flue. Firefighters took all of the wood out of the wood burner and cleared the flue, Dunlap said.
No injuries were reported. The owner is going to have the chimney inspected and cleaned, Dunlap said.
All Sandy Township units responded as well as DuBois Volunteer Fire Department’s Third Ward. DuSAN Ambulance Service was on standby.
Responders were at the scene for about an hour.
