DuBOIS — Interstate 80 eastbound lanes between DuBois and Clearfield were closed for several hours Tuesday as a result of a tractor trailer crash at about 6 a.m. in Sandy Township, according to township fire Chief Bill Beers Jr. DuBois-based state police and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
Beers said firefighters were called at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday after a tractor trailer hit a Jersey barrier in a construction zone of I-80 near the 97/DuBois-Brockway exit. The impact caused the tractor trailer to roll over, said Beers.
The driver sustained minor injuries, Beers said.
PennDOT alerted motorists throughout the day that I-80 eastbound was closed between where the accident occurred and the 111/Clearfield-Penfield exit due to the crash. At about 1 p.m., PennDOT announced those eastbound lanes were reopened.
“The biggest thing was the debris,” said Beers, noting the lane was clogged up with traffic because it was a construction zone and only one lane of travel was open in that area prior to the accident.
The other issue was that the tractor trailer was hauling hazardous material, said Beers.
“Our big concern was that it didn’t get in any waterways,” said Beers. The fire department was able to contain the hazardous material to the accident scene.
Beers said firefighters were at the accident scene until about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
According to Beers, it was turned over to PennDOT and a cleanup crew from Eagle Tire and Towing, of Milesburg.
During the closure, traffic was directed off the Interstate at exit 97 and followed the detour, which directed motorists to use Routes 219, 255 and 153 before reconnecting with I-80 at the 111 interchange.