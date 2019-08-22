The Sandy Township Supervisors have formed a subcommittee for the purpose of pursuing options for a proposed new municipal building and police department.
Supervisors' Chairman Jim Jeffers, at Monday's meeting said he and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh have asked several individuals to serve on the new building subcommittee. They include Arbaugh, township Supervisors Mark Sullivan and Kevin Salandra, supervisor-elect Sam Mollica, supervisor-elect Bill Beers Jr., James Fenstermacher, township police Chief Kris Kruzelak and township Engineer Perry Bowser.
"This committee is put together to research the plans and the possibility of building a new municipal building for Sandy Township," said Jeffers. "They have on it recommendations, a list of areas for them to pursue, to look at during that committee."
Jeffers appointed Sullivan as chairman of the subcommittee due to his experience and background in construction.
"I felt that he would be the best person to chair that subcommittee," said Jeffers. "I'm not going to put a time limit on the subcommittee, but I hope it's a quicker result than our last (sewage) subcommittee I appointed a year ago. So, I think with everybody involved, we'll get some quick answers and results back to the board of supervisors."
Supervisor Andy Shenkle asked if the committee will also look into renovating the current municipal building, located at 1094 Chestnut Ave.
"That should be part of it," said Jeffers.
The location of the proposed new municipal building is on the Oklahoma-Salem Road on property purchased by the township several years ago, with hopes in the future of being able to building a new municipal building.
The supervisors unanimously approved the formation of the subcommittee.
"I believe that the people I've selected for the subcommittee, also volunteer to serve in that capacity, each one of them has special expertise that they can add in and be very beneficial to get a final answer or result. I thank everybody for accepting the challenge."