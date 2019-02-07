The Sandy Township Supervisors have finally found their new manager — Shawn Arbaugh, a DuBois native, who is currently the municipal manager for Bethel Park near Pittsburgh.
At Monday’s meeting, the supervisor unanimously approved hiring Arbaugh to the position of township manager, replacing Dave Monella, who resigned to take another position in November 2018.
“I was born and raised in Sandy Township, and (am) a 1999 graduate of DAHS,” Arbaugh said Tuesday. “I’m extremely excited to get the opportunity to come back home and work hard to make the community a better place to live.”
Township Solicitor Greg Kruk said an agreement for the hiring of a new manager met with the approval of the soon-to-be manager.
“Now it’s your decision as to whether to sign the agreement on the terms that we’ve discussed previously in the personnel discussions,” said Kruk.
Kruk said he did prepare a resolution, noting that the law does require that the resolution be enacted if the supervisors are planning to hire Arbaugh.
“We have to set forth the compensation and agree that’s in your packet,” said Kruk. Details of the resolution or compensation were not disclosed Monday.
The supervisors approved the resolution to hire a new manager upon the terms and conditions of the agreement.
Arbaugh will start his new position as the township manager on Monday, Feb. 11.
Arbaugh is an Army combat veteran and deployed to Iraq in 2003, according to an online article published on the Almanac website when he was hired as the Bethel Park manager in 2017. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Keystone College and a master’s in public administration from Kutztown University.
