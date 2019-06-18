Officer-in-Charge Kris Kruzelak has been selected to become the new chief of the Sandy Township Police Department.
Monday, the Sandy Township Supervisors, in a 4-0 vote, approved hiring Kruzelak chief, effective July 1, after a lengthy search process. Sgt. Kruzelak has been serving as officer-in-charge since the retirement of Chief Don Routch on Aug. 9, 2018.
Supervisors Kevin Salandra, Dave Sylvis, Mark Sullivan and Andy Shenkle voted in favor of the hiring. Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers was absent from the meeting.
“Let me be the first to congratulate you, Kris,” said Sylvis.
The chief’s hiring was followed by a round of applause from township administration, the supervisors and audience members which filled the room, including Kruzelak’s family and many members of the police department.
“I just want to thank you guys for giving me the opportunity,” said Kruzelak. “Sandy Township has been my life for the past 24 years. My family has sacrificed a lot so I’m very glad to be given this opportunity to serve Sandy Township in the capacity of police chief. Thank you.”
Kruzelak was then presented with the Chief of Police badge by his wife, Sheila.
Each of the supervisors also took time later in the meeting to congratulate Kruzelak, stating that he will do an excellent job, just like he has been doing while serving as officer-in-charge.