DuBOIS — The first of two public hearings for Sandy Township’s Fiscal Year 2018 Community Development Block Grant program was held Monday.
The township’s allocation will be $152,204, said Carrie Murray of The EADS Group, Inc., Clarion. This represents an increase of $16,917 from 2017.
The purpose of the public hearing is to review community development and housing needs (including affirmatively furthering fair housing), inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the CDBG funding. Also, it is to review program performance, discuss development of proposed activities and receive comments on these activities, particularly from lower income persons, Murray said.
CDBG funds can be used to assist communities in preparing community development plans designed to address significant needs of the low- and moderate-income residents, said Murray.
Up to 18 percent of the funding may be used for program administration. The remaining funding must be used for project activities. At least 70 percent of the project activities funds awarded to the township must be used to benefit low- to moderate-income residents.
The most recent project completed with CDBG money was the Merris Avenue, Larkeytown, Slab Run, Fourth Street waterline interconnection completed with multi-year funding ending with the Fiscal Year 2015 funds.
Citizens were given an opportunity to provide input into the development of Sandy Township’s needs. Interested organizations and individuals were given the opportunity to offer suggestions for the development of the township’s 2018 CDBG application and its three-year-plan. No public comments were made at the hearing.
A second hearing to select and approve projects in the township’s application has not yet been set.
Adoption of the 2018 CDBG application should be no later than the Oct. 17 township meeting.
The submission to the state Department of Community and Economic Development should be no later than Oct. 31.
Modification to 2016 CDBG Funding
The proposed modification to the FFY 2016 CDBG program was also discussed at the hearing and later approved at the supervisors’ regular meeting immediately following the hearing. The modification was to remove the sanitary sewer lateral activity and replace it with the sanitary sewer replacement project activity that was approved with the FFY 2017 CDBG program. The modification will allocate $112,677 from the sanitary sewer lateral activity to the sanitary sewer replacement project activity.
