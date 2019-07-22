The first of two public hearings for Sandy Township’s Fiscal Year 2019 Community Development Block Grant program was held last week.
The township’s allocation will be $156,959, which represents an increase of $4,755 from 2018.
The purpose of the public hearing is to review community development and housing needs (including affirmatively furthering fair housing), inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the CDBG funding. Also, it is to review program performance, discuss development of proposed activities and receive comments on these activities, particularly from lower income persons.
The national objectives of CDBG funds include:
- Benefit to low/moderate income (LMI) persons
- Preventing or eliminating slums or blight
- Responding to urgent need — existing conditions must pose a serious and immediate threat to health and/or welfare and other finances are not available to meet the need.
At least 70 percent of the funds must be used for activities that benefit LMI persons.
The most recent project completed with 2018 CDBG money was the sanitary sewer main replacement project in the areas of Maple Avenue and Van Tassel Road, in addition to sanitary sewer improvements using Fiscal Year 2015-Fiscal Year 2017 CDBG money.
A second hearing to select and approve projects in the township’s application has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the township building.
Adoption of the 2019 CDBG application is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 township meeting.
The submission to the state Department of Community and Economic Development should occur between Oct. 22-28.