DuBOIS — The first of two public hearings for Sandy Township's Fiscal Year 2020 Community Development Block Grant program was held recently.
"There's a requirement every year to do a series of two public meetings for CDBG prior to submitting the application," said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh at this week's supervisors' meeting.
The first of those public meetings was held Sept. 28, he said, noting that the purpose was to solicit input from the community on projects that the township could potentially do.
No residents made any comments at the first hearing, said Arbaugh.
"We looked at moving forward with additional monies for the Platt Road sewer extension," said Arbaugh.
The township will receive $161,951 in CDBG funds from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
Funds may be used for eligible activities such as: Water and sewer line replacement and improvements; housing rehabilitation; new construction of affordable housing; construction and reconstruction of public/community facilities; recreational facilities; public services that are a new or a quantifiable increase in the level of service; street and road improvements; historic preservation; the removal of architectural barriers; economic development activities; acquisition and relocation; clearance and demolition of property; costs to dispose of real estate; general administrative costs; planning; audit; environmental reviews; and the preparation of the application.
At least 70 percent of the project activity costs must benefit low- and moderate-income persons.
A maximum of 18 percent may be used for administrative costs.
A maximum of 30 percent of the project activity costs may be spent on demolition and clearance costs.
All activities must meet one of the three national objectives of the CDBG Program: Principally benefit low- and moderate-income persons; removal of slums and blighting conditions; and activities having an urgent need.
The second CDBG public hearing will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 13.
Applications are due electronically to DCED using the single application format by Wednesday, Oct. 28.