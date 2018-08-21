DuBOIS — The Sandy Township supervisors decided Monday to table making a decision on who to sell their sanitary sewer and water systems to — either the City of DuBois or Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. — during both their municipal authority and regular meetings.
In a 5-0 vote, the supervisors also adopted a resolution to change and amend the inflow and infiltration surcharge for all metered customers, effective with the billing for the usage in the month of August. The surcharge rate for customers will be $6 per 1,000 gallons of water used.
On April 1, the township raised the rate to $9.50 per 1,000 gallons of water used, citing that it was because the City of DuBois changed the way it started billing the township for all of the water going into the treatment system in the city from all the township sewer lines, according to a previously published Courier Express article.
The surcharge rate for unmetered customers will stay the same, according to the resolution.
Municipal Authority Sale
Supervisor Dave Sylvis made the motion that they table the transfer of its sanitary sewer and water systems of the township and municipal authority “to make one final attempt to try and sit down with the city, try one more time, to get something started on an authority between the two municipalities on water and sewer.”
Supervisor Andy Shenkle seconded the motion, which passed 5-0.
Sylvis thanked the residents for voicing their opinions both at Monday’s meeting and last week’s special meeting on the proposed sale.
“Believe me, we don’t take what we’re trying to get settled here lightly,” said Sylvis. “We’re trying to work through it. We’re trying to make sure that the decision we make is the best for Sandy Township.”
“I truly and honestly believe that our best foot forward would be a joint authority between the two municipalities or even three, include Falls Creek into it, because that’t the only way we’re ever going to control our costs and all work together,” Sylvis said.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan said he agreed with Sylvis though he said he didn’t think they could make an authority.
“If that were not to happen, I am not in favor of selling our system to either DuBois City or Aqua,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said like one resident, Foster Crawford, explained to sell off a major portion of the township’s infrastructure is not the right way to go.
“We’ve run the water and sewer system in the township for many years, I think we can continue to do a good job,” said Sullivan.
Supervisor Kevin Salandra said he has also valued all of the public input.
“I think over the last couple of meetings, you have given us a lot of things to look into, and I do agree with Dave and Mark, that I think the authority would be definitely the way to go,” said Salandra. “And if that doesn’t work, I think there are quite a few options left on the table.”
Salandra said he personally has well water but he has been drinking the city’s water since working in DuBois since 2004 and he’s never had a problem with it.
“I think DuBois does what it needs to do. I think we do need to investigate some of these things of dredging the reservoir and getting more answers, but I do think we have some viable options and some more things we should look at,” Salandra said.
Shenkle said township residents are first and foremost on the supervisors’ minds.
“I personally, and I know these guys too, want to do what’s best for you,” said Shenkle. “And it’s such a hard decision. Thank you for your input. And I agree, I think the authority is the best thing to do to try and get this ball rolling.”
“I believe when you start charting your route to your future, you have to look at your past, also,” said Supervisors’ Chairman Jim Jeffers said. “There’s a reason why there’s history.”
“If you fail to look at history, or brush it off, sometimes history seems to repeat itself,” Jeffers said. “So, I guard any decisions I make personally or otherwise if there’s history that I can call on to and evaluate.”
Jeffers said between the history and the present information, the future can be charted.
“With that, I feel that we have evaluated a lot of things, we have a lot of information and try to pass that on to individuals at one meeting or two meetings or in one newspaper article is almost impossible,” said Jeffers. “I look back and recall history. The people it is going to affect is you (residents). Dragging our feet is not doing us any good.”
The supervisors rescheduled its regular meeting for Sept. 3 due to the Labor Day holiday. It will now be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at the township building.
