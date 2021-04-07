DuBOIS — Amendments to Sandy Township’s subdivision and land development ordinance were approved by the supervisors Monday following a public hearing for the purpose of taking comments on the proposal.
The first amendment changes the submission deadline for placement on the agenda of the township planning commission from five days in advance of the regular meeting of the commission to 10 days in advance of the regular meeting of the planning commission, said Planner/Zoning Administrator Jenna Gorney.
The second amendment allows township staff to conduct reviews and approve project submissions for minor additions of 2,500 square feet or less to commercial or industrial structures, said Gorney.